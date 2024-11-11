Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.30 and last traded at $181.20, with a volume of 274188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

