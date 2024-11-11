WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

NYSE WNS opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

