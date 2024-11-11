Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 474,855 Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,052 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $3,194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORC opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $620.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.85. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.20%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

