Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 20.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEL opened at $11.84 on Monday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Insider Activity

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,887.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.