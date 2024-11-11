Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,213 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 20.7% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEL opened at $11.84 on Monday. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.
About Integrated Wellness Acquisition
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.
