Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Free Report) by 82,353.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ANSC opened at $10.41 on Monday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

