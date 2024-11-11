Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237,210 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PMT opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,087.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.