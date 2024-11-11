Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 481.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $68.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

