XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,147,000 after purchasing an additional 323,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,726 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KKR opened at $152.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

