XML Financial LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,241 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $653,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,111,000 after purchasing an additional 415,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

