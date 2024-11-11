XML Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 432,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 194,125 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,591.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,545 shares of company stock worth $4,921,174. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $70.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.09.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

