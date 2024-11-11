XML Financial LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.