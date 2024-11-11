XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $602.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $439.81 and a 1 year high of $603.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

