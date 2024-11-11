XML Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

