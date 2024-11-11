XML Financial LLC Sells 830 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CSX by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 6.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

