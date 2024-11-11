XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,829.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,278,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

