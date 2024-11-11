XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3,637.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPO by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

XPO Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.