Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPOF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

NYSE:XPOF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 113,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,418. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,613.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,205.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

