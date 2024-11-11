YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,492,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,523,723 shares.The stock last traded at $15.13 and had previously closed at $14.39.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

