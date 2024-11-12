1,005 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day moving average of $229.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.45 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

