136 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,306.33.

MELI opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,046.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

