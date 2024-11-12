2,397 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAR opened at $285.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.24 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

