285,805 Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 285,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.41 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $33,154.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

