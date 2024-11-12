34,409 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Acquired by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

