36,910 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after buying an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $113,995,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,443,000 after acquiring an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. 485,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,093. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

