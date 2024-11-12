370 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $183.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

