42,165 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 255,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NAMS opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.