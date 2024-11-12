5,182 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

