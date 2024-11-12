Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ABLLL opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

