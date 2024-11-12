Accredited Investors Inc. Has $128.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $128,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.71. 44,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,960. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average of $252.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.03 and a 12-month high of $276.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.