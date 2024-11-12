Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 116.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

