Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSE opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

