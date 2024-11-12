Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 110,136 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

