Addison Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $139,895,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $54,770,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in HSBC by 884.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.