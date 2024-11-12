Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

INDL opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $91 million, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42.

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.