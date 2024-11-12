Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Adeia has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

