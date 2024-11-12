AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.1 %

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

ASIX stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,418 shares of company stock valued at $411,626 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.