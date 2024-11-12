Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,935,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464,658 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $405,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

