Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 402.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,880,696. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock valued at $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 107,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.89. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

