Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.92 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

