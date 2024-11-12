Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 612.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 46.4% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 70.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BILL by 297.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 284,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 201.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. UBS Group reduced their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 506,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $88.72.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

