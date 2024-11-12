Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $193.73 and a 12-month high of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average is $275.24.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.