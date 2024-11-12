Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $313.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.18.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

