Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCY. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the second quarter worth about $3,269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 234,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 228.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 939,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 653,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

