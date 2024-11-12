Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 5,579.0% in October

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a growth of 5,579.0% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 2,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

