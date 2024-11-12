Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 10,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,752 shares of company stock worth $40,156,829. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

