AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCP traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.46. 1,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

