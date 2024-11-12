Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, an increase of 532.1% from the October 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,719.0 days.

Amada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.32 on Tuesday. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

