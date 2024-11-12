Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,900 shares, an increase of 532.1% from the October 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,719.0 days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $10.32 on Tuesday. Amada has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.
Amada Company Profile
