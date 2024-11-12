American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 146,823 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,823 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 6.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.62. 883,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,750. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

