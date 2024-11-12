American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 4,928 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 860,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. 147,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,961. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 317.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

