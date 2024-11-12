American Assets Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.2% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.74. The company had a trading volume of 576,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.92 and a 200 day moving average of $309.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.